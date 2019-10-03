Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society Help Out Freshmen Seahawks

by
Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society Help Out Freshmen Seahawks

Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society officers take time out from a busy Freshman Seahawk Day morning to pose for the camera. Pictured, from left, are Ellie Dutton, Kiley Hamby, NHS President Nicholas Poist, Ella Peters and Mikayla Denault. Submitted Photos