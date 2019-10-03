Summer of 1969

Volume XIV

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

Hastings Real Estate listed for $42,000 a four-bedroom cottage 75 yards from the ocean.

Welsh Drug on 22nd Street was offering 48-hour “Kodachrome Processing” as well as “dark room rentals.”

A Resort Realty Corporation ad read, “West Ocean City – in exclusive Captain’s Hill development. Spacious homesite 120’ x 180’ in superior location. Fine year-round address in a fine year-round community. Within walking distance to elementary school … $10,000.”

Resorter staff members included Dick Lohmeyer, publisher and editor; Frederick Jenkins, staff writer; Carolyn Wheaton, art & display; and Sam Gunby and Ted Hopkins, staff photographers.

Among the people photographed in Dick Lohmeyer’s Salt Spray were Dick Smith of Hungry Jack Pancakes; John and Dorothy Rolfe of Resort Realty; Gail Cathell modeling for Lemon Tree Boutique; Cathy Livingston and Clark Bruskin of Excalibur Shop; Mary and Bill Alexander of Alexander’s Boutique; Bill and Ilow Harrington of Harrington Arms Motel; and Dick Laws of the 64th Street Market.

Ronnie’s Barber Shop offered razor cuts for $2 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Bunting Yacht Sales was offering a Boston Whaler Sport for $740.

The Silco Junior Department Store was open and had locations in Snow Hill, Berlin, Selbyville, Millsboro and Lewes.