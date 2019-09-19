Pedestrian Dies From Weekend Collision In Resort

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Avenue early Saturday morning succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision on Wednesday.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, David Folger, 55, of Philadelphia, attempted to cross Baltimore Avenue at 22nd Street in a marked crosswalk from west to east when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was operated by Nathaniel Cuff, 18, of Delmar, Del., who was traveling southbound on Baltimore Avenue.

Folger was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation to Shock Trauma in Baltimore early Saturday morning with life-threatening injuries.

Cuff was issued three traffic citations at the scene including failure to stop for the pedestrian in a crosswalk, failure to exercise due caution to avoid a pedestrian collision and failure to control speed on a highway to avoid a collision. Each citation is a payable ticket without a mandatory court appearance. According to Ocean City Police Department Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller, at this point in the investigation, Cuff will not be issued any additional citations or face additional charges from the OCPD.

