Pictured, from left, after a March screening of The Biggest Little Farm in Ocean City are, from left, moderator Gwen Lehman, executive producer Erica Cramer Messer and director John Chester. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – A writer and documentarian with ties to Ocean City will return to the area this weekend for a book signing and question-and-answer sessions.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, John Chester, the writer, director and producer of the documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” will visit The Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Arts Gallery in Berlin for a story time reading of his new children’s book, “Saving Emma the Pig.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chester will be available to meet with patrons and sign copies of his book that are purchased at the store.

“It’s quite an honor for us at The Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Arts Gallery,” said proprietor Susan Ayres Wimbrow. “We are so proud of him and are honored that he would make an appearance at our store.”

A description of the book reads, “Welcome to Apricot Lane Farm, a unique world full of true stories about heartwarming animals’ relationships and the special people who care for them. When Emma the pig arrives at the Apricot Lane Farm, she is about to give birth to piglets. But she is also sick, and after her seventeen babies arrive, Emma is unable to care for them. Taking care of seventeen piglets and a sick mama pig are a challenge for Farmer John and his team. But the cure for Emma reminds them what is most important — for pigs and for humans: love and friendship.”

Chester’s new picture book is based on true stories of life on Apricot Lane Farms, on which he and his family live.

The farm – 214 acres of diverse land in the foothills of Ventura County, Calif. – is also the subject of his newest award-winning documentary “The Biggest Little Farm,” which chronicles the life of Chester and his family as they create a sustainable farm from nothing.

The documentary received rave reviews at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival as well as at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

It also received Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Hamptons International Film Festival and Middleburg Film Festival and appeared on Oprah’s “Super Soul Sunday.”

As an Ocean City native, Chester grew up around the resort and made his way through Worcester County’s public school system before moving to the west to pursue a career in filmmaking.

During his upcoming visit to the east coast, Chester will also participate in question-and-answer sessions after two 6:30 p.m. showings of his documentary at Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City. The movie will be showing all week. Those who purchase a ticket to the 6:30 p.m. showing of “The Biggest Little Farm” on Saturday, Sept. 21, or Tuesday, Sept. 24, can ask questions and receive feedback from Chester.

Those interested can purchase a ticket at flagshipcinemas.com. “The Biggest Little Farms” will be playing at Flagship Cinemas from Sept. 20 through Sept. 26.

In Berlin, the Berlin Maryland Arts and Entertainment will present “The Biggest Little Farm” on the lawn of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum. The film will begin at 8 p.m. On Sept. 28.