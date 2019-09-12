Seahawks Perfect To Start New Season

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team remained unbeaten this week after sweeping its first two matches of the season.

The Seahawks opened with 3-0 sweep of Bayside South rival Parkside at home last Friday. On Monday, Decatur traveled to county rival Snow Hill and blanked the Eagles, 3-0. After two matches, the Seahawks have not lost a set.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.