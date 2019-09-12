28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 13:
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Olds Cool
Wednesdays:
DJ Wax (127th St.)
45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201 • 4507 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 13:
Sean Loomis Duo
Saturday, Sept. 14:
The Pips
Sunday, Sept. 15:
Ian McG
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Friday, Sept. 13: Zander Jett
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 13: DJ Wax
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard By Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 13 & 14: On The Edge
Fridays & Saturdays: DJ Dusty
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 13:
Darin Engh,
The Rockaholics
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Rick & Regina,
Lime Green Band
Sunday, Sept. 15:
Nate McCormick,
Old School
Monday, Sept. 16:
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth
Tuesday, Sept. 17:
Aaron Howell Duo
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
Smooth & Remy
Thursday, Sept. 19:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 13:
Smooth & Remy
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
Ricky LaRicci
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 13:
Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes,
DJ Hook, Jumper
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Holly Montgomery Band,
DJ Groove, Animal House
Monday, Sept. 16: Tranzfusion,
DJ RobCee
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 13: Muskrat Lightning
Saturday, Sept. 14: DJ BK
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Saturday, Sept. 14: Under The Sun
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Chris Button/Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Sept. 15: Opposite Directions,
Natalie Davis Band
Mondays: Blake Haley, DJ Billy T
Tuesdays: Dust N Bones
Wednesdays: DJ Billy T,
Trivia w/DJ Bigler
Thursdays: Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 13: Dave Hawkins,
Mercury Agenda
Saturday, Sept. 14: Dave Sherman,
Bo Dickerson Band
Sunday, Sept. 15: Kevin Poole, Dale Teat
Monday, Sept. 16: Dave Hawkins
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Kevin Poole
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Dave Sherman
Thursday, Sept. 19: Dale Teat
High Stakes Bar & Grill
302-537-6971
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Sept. 13: Monkee Paw
Saturday, Sept. 14: Kaotic
Thursdays: Baltimore Bob
Fridays & Saturdays: Bob Burns
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. 13 & 14: DJ BK
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Lobster Shanty
302-436-2305
56th St. & Coastal Hwy., Bayside
Sunday, Sept. 15:
Joe Mama w/Keri Anthony
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, Sept. 13:
Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88
Saturday, Sept. 14: The Racket
Sunday, Sept. 15: Identity Crisis
Thursday, Sept. 19: Jimmy Charles
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 13: Side Project,
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Jason Morton & The Chesapeake Sons,
Chainbreak, Dust N Bones
Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Streets On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 13 & 14:
Surreal
Sunday, Sept. 15: Beyond Empty
Monday & Thursday, Sept. 16 & 19:
CK The DJ
Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept. 17 & 18:
VJ Mazi
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15:
CK The DJ
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716 • 37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St.& Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 13: Jim Long Band,
Triple Rail Turn, Live Wire
Saturday, Sept. 14: Jim Long Band,
Nowhere Slow, Kevin Miller’s Smashed
Sunday, Sept. 15:
Whiskeyhickon Boys
Thursday, Sept. 19:
Full Circle