BERLIN – Frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with those who are sick certainly helps but, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to prevent the flu is getting a flu vaccine each year. CDC recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

As a service to the community, Atlantic General Hospital/Health System (AGHS) is again providing community flu vaccination clinics for ages 13 and older. High dose flu vaccine will not be offered. If you desire the high dose flu vaccination, contact your primary care provider or the RediScripts pharmacy located in the main lobby at Atlantic General Hospital. The flu vaccine is considered preventative care and is covered at 100 percent by most insurances.

Patients of AGHS providers can call to schedule their flu shots or inquire about available walk-in times. Townsend Medical Center on 10th Street in Ocean City will be offering flu vaccines, no appointment necessary.

This year the hospital and health system has scheduled clinics as follows: Tuesday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pocomoke Fire Department at 1410 Market Street; Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Taylor Bank (Snow Hill branch), 108 West Market Street; Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2-6 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital (use Emergency Room entrance), 9733 Healthway Drive; Thursday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue; Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2-6 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital (use Emergency Room entrance), 9733 Healthway Drive; Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-noon, Health Fair at Ocean Pines Community Center, 235 Ocean Parkway; and Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1-3 p.m., Atlantic General Women’s Health, 38394 Dupont Boulevard Unit H, Selbyville, Del. 11975

Influenza, or flu, is a highly contagious virus spread by inhaling droplets from an infected individual’s cough or sneeze. Most symptoms emerge within 24 to 48 hours and are characterized by fever, chills, sore throat, cough and headache. Just one infected person can unknowingly pass on the flu to family members and loved ones because the virus can be transmitted 24 hours before symptoms appear.

Donations made during the Atlantic General Hospital flu clinics help offset the cost of future flu clinics.

For more information on the Atlantic General Hospital Community Flu Clinics, contact Atlantic General Hospital at 410-641-9FLU (9358).