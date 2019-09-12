James V. Geslois

OCEAN CITY — Devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, James V. Geslois (85) of Ocean City passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2019 in his home.

Also known as “Jimmy G” and “Poppy,” Jim valued family and God above all. His sense of humor was legendary. We are grateful for his glowing smile, his unconditional love and support, the many lessons he bestowed upon us and all the jokes and laughter we shared. His kindness, patience, strong work ethic and faith-filled life were examples to all of us. Jimmy leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family and those who knew him.

Born May 8, 1934 in Baltimore, Jimmy worked throughout his life at Exxon Mobil and Sea Watch Condominiums. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping others, bowling and playing cards. Jim was a volunteer baseball coach for Dundalk Rec in the 70’s and he was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Ocean City.

In addition to Helen (née Kennedy/Brilhart), his wife of 48 years, he shared a long and happy life with four children, Paul (Susan) Brilhart, Debra (Chuck, dec.) Donofrio, Gregory (dec.) Brilhart and Michael (Melanie) Brilhart; nine grandchildren, Ellen (Channing) Delaplane, Caitlin (Derek) Basye, Kevin (Jessica) Brilhart, Maggie (dec.) Brilhart, Clare Donofrio, Amanda Brilhart, Lucy Donofrio, Alex Brilhart and Max Brilhart; three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ava and Aiden; six siblings, Michael, Carmella (dec.), Clara (dec.), Anna, Natalie and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Despite medical challenges for over a year, he remained positive and encouraging to others and was so happy to be at home with his loving wife. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who love him, and we will forever miss him. Gone from our arms, but forever in our hearts.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.

Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to, Coastal Hospice, https://coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/; Meals on Wheels, send checks to Meals on Wheels / PO Box 159 / Snow Hill, Md 21863, include a note “in memory of James Geslois”; St. Luke Catholic Church, Ocean City.

x

Robert J. Murphy

NAPLES, Fla. – With his family by his side, Robert J. (Bob) Murphy peacefully entered into eternal rest on Aug. 30, 2019 at Stansell House Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Anna DiLauro Murphy; his children, R. Kenneth Murphy (Katie) of Clifton, Va, Laura M. Williams (Richard) of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Brent P. Murphy of Cockeysville; and his grandchildren, Connor, James and Elizabeth Murphy and Harrison and Lila Williams. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Murphy (Rose) of Pasadena. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Gladys Smith Murphy of Pasadena.

Bob “Murph” was born Aug. 13, 1940 in Baltimore. He was a graduate of Polytechnic Institute, class of 1958 and Johns Hopkins University. He began work at McCormick & Company at age 17 and continued a successful, life-long career for 40 years until his retirement in 1997.

The family received friends on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on 1050 York Road. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Macky & Pam Stansell House, Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Services are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

x

Elizabeth Maria Garey Byrne

NEWARK — Elizabeth Maria Garey Byrne, 68, of Newark, Del. passed away suddenly on Sept. 4, surrounded by her loving family.

Beth was born in Wilmington, Del. to Gerard and Mabel Garey in 1951. As a young girl, she studied the stars and dreamed of being an astronaut. Her family summered in Ocean City from her grade school years. She and her own family continued this tradition, enjoying much of the summer at the shore.

Beth attended Ursuline Academy and completed a B.A. in childhood education at the University of Delaware, followed by a certificate in special education after finishing 30 credits of graduate study in the field. She worked as a special education teacher for more than 35 years in the Christiana School District.

She married John “JB” Byrne in 1975 and raised two children and was the proud grandmother of four “loves of her life.”

A teacher at heart, Beth gave a lifetime of lessons to her family, her friends and her children at school, whom she loved as her own. She taught not only reading, math and science, but love and kindness. Like the sun and rain, her lessons nourish life. We can learn from them every day.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband who lives in Newark, Del.; son Brian and his wife Dao Le of Manassas, Va.; daughter Tara and husband Nick Hafycz; and grandchildren Darian, Keela, Gerard and Joy, all of whom live in Lincoln University, Pa.; sister Patricia Garey of Wilmington, Del.; brother Gerard and his wife Carole of Ocean Pines; and brother Frank Garey and wife Regan of Mill Hall, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either UNICEF Kids in Need of Desks (www.unicefusa.org/mission/protect/education/kids-need-desks-kind) or

Puerto Rico and Caribbean Hurricane Relief Fund (www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-maria-caribbean-relief-fund/)

x

Elizabeth M. Patey

WILLARDS — Elizabeth M. Patey, age 94, died on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Layton Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Elwood Patey, in 1996, and sons, Ronald and Ernest Patey. Surviving are her children, Donald Patey and his wife Wina of Berlin, Tommy Patey, Alan Patey, both of Willards, Nancy Marie Monroe and her husband Keith of Millsboro, and Jeanette Long and husband George of Copperas Cove, Texas. There are seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Hurdle, Harry and William Mitchell, and a sister Olivia Sue Wyatts.

Mrs. Patey attended Berlin High School and had been a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and working on the farm. Elizabeth liked helping others and always put them before herself.

A graveside service will be held on Monday Sept. 16 at Riverside Cemetery, at 11 a.m. Rev. Paul Sherwood will officiate. A donation in her memory may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, C/o Laura Gaylor, 11241 Bell Rd. Whaleyville, Md. 21872. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.