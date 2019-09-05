Long-Time Resort Visitors Presented Key To The City OCEAN CITY – Mayor Rick Meehan honored a Maryland couple’s more than six decades of history in Ocean City with a key to the city last week.Last Friday, Meehan presented a key to the city to John and Kitty Dyer. The Dyers, who both turned 90 earlier this year, have vacationed in Ocean City since… Read more »

90-Lot Home Community Eyed For Former Pine Shore Golf Property SNOW HILL – Plans for the redevelopment of a former golf course on Beauchamp Road continue to move forward.On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners approved the establishment of a Residential Planned Community (RPC) floating zone for Evergreen Village, a development planned for the former Pine Shore Golf on Beauchamp Road.“I think it’s a great use… Read more »

“Guy had an unparalleled commitment to civic responsibility’ OCEAN CITY — The void was palpable at the first Mayor and Council meeting on Tuesday after the passing of long-time City Solicitor Guy Ayres III.Ayres passed away at his Ocean City home early Saturday morning. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Friends may come… Read more »