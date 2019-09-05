Whatcoat United Methodist Hosts Pillowcase And Haitian Ministries

The Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Snow Hill hosted the Pillowcase Ministry seamstresses and a Haitian ministry effort last month. Through the efforts of the Pillowcase Ministry, pillowcase dresses, shorts, kitchen and personal hygiene kits, market bags, quilt sleep mats, flip flops and undergarments were given to the Beverly and Tom Brumbley for the Haitian children. Donations are needed for the cost of transporting goods to Haiti. Email delmasgent@yahoo.com to make a monetary gift.