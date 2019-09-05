ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Changing your mind doesn’t come easily for Lambs, who place a high value on commitment. But new facts could emerge that might persuade you to rethink your situation.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This is a good time to put that fine Bovine’s eye for beauty to work in redecorating your home or workplace. And don’t forget to indulge yourself in some personal time as well.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your sense of loyalty to someone who asks for your help is commendable. But make sure there are no information gaps that should be filled in before you move too far too quickly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t let difficult people raise the Crab’s ire levels this week. Avoid them if you can. If not, resist telling them off, even if you think they deserve it. Things improve by week’s end.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your suspicions about a colleague might be on the mark. But you also could be misreading the signals you believe you’re getting. Do some discreet checking before jumping to conclusions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Take some time out from your many tasks and see if someone might be trying to reach out to you. You could be surprised to learn who it is and why you might want to reciprocate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You still might want to do more investigating before taking on a new commitment. Later would not be the time to try to fill in any crucial gaps in what you need to know about it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A new opportunity should be carefully studied. It might offer some of the things you’ve been looking for. Or it could contain new possibilities you never considered. Check it out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might have to work harder this week to get people to listen to what you have to say. But if you stay with it, you could start to get your message out to many by week’s end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Although family matters again take up a big chunk of the Goat’s time, the week also offers a chance to explore a new career move you’d been contemplating for a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Applying your practicality (what does it offer me?) and your creativity (how can I improve on it?) could provide sound reasons for seriously considering that new offer.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The single set will find that keeping their romantic aspirations on high gives Cupid a better target to aim at. Paired Pisces will find that this week helps reinforce their relationships.

BORN THIS WEEK: You believe in encouraging others to demand the best from themselves. You would be a fine sports coach, as well as an enlightened teacher.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.