OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s six-week field hockey camp for young players in grades 4-8 gets underway next week at Northside Park.

The six-week field hockey clinic runs each week on Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Northside Park. The clinic runs from next Monday, September 9 through Monday, October 14. Young players in grades four through eight will get training and instruction in the intricacies of field hockey from experienced coaches, who will help them prepare for the next level and ultimately their high school careers.

The cost of the clinic is $20 for Ocean City residents and $41 for non-residents. For more information, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Anna Paterson at (410) 250-0125 or visit www.oceancitymd.gov.