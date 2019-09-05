Field Hockey Clinic Underway Next Week

by

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s six-week field hockey camp for young players in grades 4-8 gets underway next week at Northside Park.

The six-week field hockey clinic runs each week on Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Northside Park. The clinic runs from next Monday, September 9 through Monday, October 14. Young players in grades four through eight will get training and instruction in the intricacies of field hockey from experienced coaches, who will help them prepare for the next level and ultimately their high school careers.

The cost of the clinic is $20 for Ocean City residents and $41 for non-residents. For more information, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s Anna Paterson at (410) 250-0125 or visit www.oceancitymd.gov.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.