During World War II, Ocean City’s nightclub scene was centered on 9th Street. Within a short block, Jackson’s Casino, the Blue Dahlia and the Beach Club provided music, dancing and a lively bar scene. Slot machines were everywhere and there was hardly a hotel, bar or restaurant that didn’t have several.

Ocean City was still a small seasonal town in the 1940s and the Boardwalk — as well as just about everything else — ended at 15th Street. In spite of war-time restrictions on gasoline and nightly blackouts and curfews, Ocean City was a favorite place for servicemen and their families to relax. Most of them ended up on 9th Street at some point in their vacations.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection