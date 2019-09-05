Pines Kiwanis Club Recognizes School Liaisons

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Club President Dick Clagett recognized the Kiwanians who serve as the liaisons to the schools and to the Worcester County Developmental Center. Pictured, from left, are Skip McComas, liaison to Berlin Intermediate School Kiwanis Builders Club; Jackie Todd,  Stephen Decatur Middle School Builders Club; Shelley and Steve Cohen, Worcester County Developmental Center Aktion Club; Roy Foreman, Stephen Decatur High School Key Club; Ralph and Wilma Chinn, Buckingham Elementary K-Kids (not pictured) Candy Foreman. Showell Elementary K-Kids; and President Dick Clagett.