BERLIN — Fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, tow trucks and more are slated to roll into Ocean Pines on Saturday, Sept. 7 during the annual Big Truck Day.

Children will be able to see, touch and sit in all the oversized vehicles during the free and open to the public event, scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on 11144 Cathell Road. They will also be able to interact with police and firefighters, as well as all manner of “big truck” operators.

“We get a lot of people with younger kids, and younger kids just think it’s the greatest thing,” Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Program Supervisor Debbie Donahue said of the event. “They get to climb on, get in and mess with all these big trucks.”

Ocean Pines Police, Public Works and the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department will take part in the event, along with Maryland Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary, Harkin’s Ready Mix, Seaside Plumbing, and Republic Services.

“What makes up a community is not the bylaws or the regulations, it’s the people,” Republic Services Division Manager Anthony Spirito said. “What I love about Ocean Pines are all these different community events that are hosted throughout the year, from Music in the Park, to Bay Day, to Big Truck Day. These events cater to the everyone in our community, big and small.

“For me and Republic Services, we love to show off our trucks, especially to the children,” he continued. “Almost every child is amazed by a large truck, especially garbage trucks. We love to let the communities we service know that we are more than just a company that picks up your garbage. We are company that cares about the communities we service and love to help out in any way possible.”

Concessions will be available for sale during the event, and Donahue said many of the participants hand out promotional items, including hard hats for children.

“It’s just a fun, free day,” she said. “It’s really geared toward smaller children, because they just think those trucks are just the greatest thing to get on and to play with.”

For more information, call the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052. For information on recreation programs, including an online version of the Ocean Pines Activity Guide, visit www.oceanpines.org/recreation-and-parks.