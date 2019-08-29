Carl Krogmann began his career with the OCBP in 1984. Submitted Photo

(Editor’s Note: The following is a series on the men and women who have spent their summers protecting all those who came to Ocean City for fun and safe vacation.)

OCEAN CITY — Carl Krogmann always had a lot going for him. Growing up in Potomac, and attending the prestigious Churchill High, Carl had made a name for himself on the football field. He was a charismatic, good-looking guy with natural athletic abilities and doors opened up for him. But after graduation, he found himself looking for more. He felt that he might find it in Ocean City.

Carl’s parents had owned a vacation house in Ocean City on 28th Street for many years. In fact, he grew up with beach patrol guards as neighbors on the locals’ friendly street, and they encouraged him to join up when the time was right. That time was the summer of 1984, when Carl decided to try out for the OCBP. His older brother, Ken, had made it the previous summer, so Carl felt he was ready to take the test. He would admit that it was a lot tougher than he thought, but he impressed the officers who were overseeing the tryouts that day and was quickly put on his own stand. Carl took his job as a guard seriously and those who worked next to him knew he had their backs when the ocean and the rips got treacherous.

His crew chief and roommate remembers one particular day, “when the conditions were brutal and rescues were constant. During a routine pull, a young boy panicked and swam straight for a rock jetty. With a wave about to take us both over the edge, I literally ‘threw’ the kid over to the other side because I knew Carl (who was ‘covering’ the rescue) would be on top of it. He was and he pulled the boy to safety and then came back to help me out as well.”

Each summer, Carl rose through the ranks gaining experience and responsibilities eventually becoming a crew chief. But as focused as he was guarding the beach, Carl never lost his love for life, laughter and the adventures that came with hanging out with his OCBP “family.” Everyone who met him came away liking him.

And then he was gone. On April 7, 1990, Carl lost his life as the victim in a robbery gone horribly wrong. His funeral was overflowing with his OCBP friends as they said goodbye to a friend who is still remembered and missed.