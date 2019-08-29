OCEAN PINES – An initiative to support local farms will take center stage at an inaugural farm-to-table event in Ocean Pines next month.

On Sept. 14, from 4-8 p.m., members of the community are invited to the first Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner at the Ocean Pines Community Center.

Hosted by the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project (SRAP), the Harvest Dinner will feature farm-fresh food, local oysters, craft brews and wine, in addition to live entertainment, a cocktail hour, a silent auction, raffles and door prizes.

Maria Payan, event organizer and consultant with SRAP, said proceeds from the event will go to support the Certified Delmarva Grown program, which identifies locally grown food using its own label.

“It’s a way for people to know, when they visit farmers markets or restaurants, that the food they are buying is actually grown in this area,” she said.

The Certified Delmarva Grown program, administered by the Delmarva Farmers Union, is a regional branding initiative and third-party certification for farms and local food purveyors across the Delmarva Peninsula. While many vendors, farm stands, and restaurants claim to sell local foods, the logo ensures that those products are produced on local farms.

Carole Morison of the Delmarva Farmers Union said the organization is currently using volunteers to visit and certify local farms. She said money raised from the Harvest Dinner will be used to print Certified Delmarva Grown labels and assist program organizers.

“It will help us to develop organizationally,” she said. “This will go a long way to help us out.”

Payan said her nonprofit was eager to help the Delmarva Farmers Union and shine a light on the certification program. She said food served at the Harvest Dinner – from the pasture-raised chicken and local oysters to the vegetables and duck eggs – will come from farms located on Delmarva.

“We are advocates for our farmers, our environment, and the concept of keeping the money local and the farmers farming,” she said. “It’s becoming very challenging for them. So this is really exciting because this new label is really going to help those on the peninsula.”

Payan also noted the Harvest Dinner will highlight the many local business owners and artists who donated items for the silent auction or sponsored the event. She added that local chef Toby Gilbert of Gilbert’s Provisions will prepare the food, baker John Delvecchio will provide the dessert, and local musician Bryan Russo will provide the live entertainment.

“You cannot believe the level of support and excitement for this new label and for this event,” she said. “In a time where there is so much discontent, it’s like everyone has come together. This is an agricultural area, this is our heritage. And people want it to stay this way and support the small farmers.”

Morison highlighted the importance of supporting local farms. She said in many instances products are brought in from other regions and sold as local.

“It’s not fair to the local farmers and it’s not fair to those who want to support our local farmers …,” she said. “It’s important to support local because your dollars stay in the community.”

Morison added, “People should know where their food comes from.”

The Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner will take place on Sept. 14 with an extended cocktail hour from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by dinner. Two complimentary drink tickets will be included with a ticket purchase.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.delmarvafarmtotable2019.com.