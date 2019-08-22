Hit-And-Run Collision Alleged

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was arrested on suspected drunk-driving and hit-and-run charges this week after allegedly colliding with another vehicle on Coastal Highway and fleeing the scene.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers learned a black Volkswagen convertible heading north on Coastal Highway failed to stay in its designated lane and collided with a gray Subaru, causing damage to the rear driver’s side bumper and wheel well.

OCPD officers asked Ocean City Communications to run a check on the suspected vehicle, which had distinct vanity tags. The check revealed the vehicle belonged to Shannon Madden, 44, of Ocean City.

OCPD officers responded to her address and found the vehicle with damage consistent with the damage reported at the hit-and-run collision. According to police reports, Madden was still sitting in the driver’s seat. An OCPD officer advised Madden he was investigating a reported hit-and-run collision and that her vehicle’s description had been provided as a vehicle involved in the collision.

According to police reports, Madden appeared surprised she was being questioned about an alleged hit-and-run collision. Instead, she told police she had been at a friend’s house and came straight home and that she hadn’t been in the area of the reported collision.

During the officer’s interaction with Madden, a moderate odor of alcohol was detected emanating from her breath and she exhibited signs of intoxication. Madden was subjected to a battery of field sobriety tests, which she reportedly did not complete to the officer’s satisfaction. At that point, she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired and other traffic counts related to the hit-and-run collision. At the Public Safety Building, Madden reportedly refused to submit to a breath test.

x

Brother Versus Brother Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Brookeville, Md. man was arrested on assault charges after allegedly attacking his brother during a domestic dispute about who was supposed to be staying at their father’s north-end condo.

Around 2:10 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a condo building on 125th Street for a reported domestic assault. The officer met with Cameron Hadeed, 24, of Brookeville, Md., who told police he had been drinking with his brother and that he had too much to drink to drive anywhere and instead went to his father’s condominium.

According to police reports, the father owns the condo and allows his grown children to use it for different weekends and last weekend was Hadeed’s sister’s turn to stay there. Nonetheless, Hadeed went there because it was within walking distance from where he had been drinking and went inside and slept on the couch.

Hadeed told police his brother at some point came into the unit and began yelling at him before physically assaulting him, according to police reports. However, Hadeed’s brother told a different version of the events. The brother told police he and Hadeed had been drinking together when Hadeed left and said he was going to their father’s condo.

The brother said their sister was using the condo that weekend and Hadeed was not supposed to go there. When Hadeed said he was going to their father’s condo, his brother followed him and advised his sister Hadeed was on his way.

The brother reportedly told police when he arrived, Hadeed head-butted him and began hitting him with closed fists. The brother told police he was able to restrain Hadeed until he calmed down, but when they went back in their father’s condo, Hadeed attacked him again, which is when their sister called the police. Based on the evidence and testimony, Hadeed was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

x

More Scrapping Brothers

OCEAN CITY — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested on assault and other charges last week after allegedly scrapping with security at a midtown bar after being told to leave and never come back.

Around 11:20 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a bar at 53rd Street for a reported disorderly male. Upon arrival, the officer observed bar security holding a suspect later identified as Jonathan Robertson, 34, of York, Pa. on the ground.

Bar security advised the officer Robertson had been asked to leave the establishment and had assaulted a security guard and thrown a drink he had left the bar with. According to police reports, bar security issued a trespass warning to Robertson for life and he was told to leave the property or run the risk of being arrested. According to police reports, Robertson indicated he understood the orders and began exiting the property when his brother alleged approached the police and was quickly detained for disorderly conduct. At that point, Robertson returned and aggressively questioned why the officers were detaining his brother.

Again, Robertson was told to leave the property and not interfere with the arrest of his brother, but he continued to scream expletives at the officers, who ultimately advised him he was under arrest and to present his hands for handcuffing.

According to police reports, Robertson resisted, tensed his body and pulled away from the officers attempting to take him into custody. Once police had Robertson on the ground, he reportedly took a swing at an OCPD officer. He was eventually subdued and charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Christopher Robertson, 26, also of York, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

x

Identity Theft Charges

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean View woman was charged with identity fraud and other counts last week after allegedly attempting to gain entry to a downtown bayside bar with a stolen passport.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was working on a Reducing the Availability of Alcohol to Minors (RAAM) enforcement detail at a bayside bar when he observed a female in line attempting to gain a designated wristband that would allow her to enter the establishment and consume alcoholic beverages. According to police reports, a bar staffer checking identification pointed out the suspect, later identified as Selin Ucar, 20, of Ocean View, presented a Turkish passport, but that the picture on the passport did not match Ucar’s description.

A check of the passport revealed it belonged to 22-year-old Gizem Durmaz, who was not present at the time. The officer approached Ucar and warned her lying to the police about her identity would lead to her arrest. According to police reports, Ucar was told that multiple times. Nonetheless, she reportedly continued to insist the girl in the passport picture was her and insisted she was Durmaz.

OCPD officers continued to question Ucar, who stumbled when trying to spell the real passport owner’s name and hesitated when asked to recite the date of birth on the passport. When she continued to insist she was the girl on the passport, she was taken into custody for making false statements to police officers, identity fraud and other counts.

During a search of her person, OCPD officers found Ucar’s real Turkish driver’s license that contained her real photograph and birth date information. At that point, Ucar finally admitted her real identity. About an hour-and-a-half later, OCPD officers met the real Gizem Durmaz at the Public Safety Building and asked her how Ucar came to be in possession of her passport.

Durmaz reportedly told police she met Ucar at a restaurant in Rehoboth where she worked and Ucar asked if she could use her identification. According to police reports, Durmaz told the officers she refused and put her passport back in her purse.

Durmaz told police she later realized her passport was missing and no longer in her purse. At that point, Ucar was also charged with theft for allegedly swiping the passport from the victim’s purse in order to attempt to gain entry into the bar.

x

Arrest After Causing Scene

OCEAN CITY — A Fort Washington, Md. man was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges last weekend after allegedly causing a scene along a crowded highway in the middle of a summer afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling around 49th Street was assisting with a disorderly male and female who had just been asked to leave a nearby establishment. While OCPD officers observed, a male suspect, later identified as Donald Cook, 48, walked along the sidewalk near 49th Street and began screaming obscenities at his female companion and making exaggerated hand gestures toward her in an area with crowds around on a mid-August Saturday afternoon.

OCPD officers ordered Cook to stop shouting profanity after they reportedly could hear the confrontation at least 50 feet away in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. OCPD officers approached Cook and told him to calm down and sit down on the curb, but he reportedly refused to comply and had to be physically taken to the ground.

At that point, a large crowd had gathered in the area and Cook accused the OCPD officers of being racists and that it wouldn’t have happened if he was white. Cook reportedly called to a passerby and asked the citizen if he had witnessed police taking him to the ground. When the passerby did not agree with Cook, the suspect reportedly directed his venom at the alleged witness.

According to police reports, Cook resisted arrest and twisted his arms and clenched his fists to avoid being handcuffed. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order.

x

Assault Arrest Over Stolen Skateboard

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on assault and other charges last week after a reported dispute over an alleged stolen skateboard at a downtown residence.

Last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on Wicomico Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. The officer met with the alleged victim, who told police he had an argument with the suspect identified as Killian McDonald, 25, of Ocean City, because McDonald had accused the victim of taking his skateboard.

The victim told police McDonald was extremely agitated and got in his face while yelling at him about the allegedly stolen skateboard. Because of McDonald’s alleged level of agitation and close proximity, the victim told police he shoved McDonald with his shoulder to gain some separation.

At that point, McDonald allegedly grabbed the victim by the top of his head and began striking him repeatedly in the face with a closed fist. According to police reports, McDonald punched the victim at least 10 times on the right side of his face before stopping and asking, “Are you done?” according to police reports. When the victim did not respond, McDonald allegedly began hitting the victim again until the victim finally replied, “I’m done,” according to police reports.

According to police reports, the victim’s face and mouth were covered with blood and he had a roughly one-inch cut on the right side of his nose that was actively bleeding. The victim also had cuts around his mouth and his face was swollen in the area around his nose.

The victim told police sometime during the altercation a jade bracelet he was wearing was destroyed. The victim told police the jade bracelet was purchased in Guatemala, and while it was only purchased for $20, it had great sentimental value for him and he was distraught in seeing it broken into pieces on the floor, according to police reports.

McDonald was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. The two men had been roommates at the residence on Wicomico Street since May.

x

Refused To Leave Bar

OCEAN CITY — Two Newark, Del. men were arrested on various charges last week after failing to leave a midtown nightclub after being told to do so multiple times by police.

Around 1:40 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a midtown nightclub to assist security with the removal of two disorderly individuals. The two suspects, later identified as Ryan Cordingley, 25, and Dylan Lathem, 25, had each been given multiple warnings to leave the property by bar security, but refused to leave and reported launched into a racially-charged tirade against the bar staffers.

When Cordingley’s dispute with bar security turned physical, Lathem intervened and began throwing closed-fist punches at the staffers. The two suspects then directed their aggression at bar patrons who were leaving the establishment. OCPD officers arrived on the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned citizens.

When police arrived, the officers gave the suspects several more opportunities to leave the area, but they reportedly refused to do so. Instead, they continued to battle with bar staffers. Cordingley was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Lathem was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, hindering and interfering with an arrest and trespassing.