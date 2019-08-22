Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August.

410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m.,

Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@-umd.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29: Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

8 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach tow-el. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

Aug. 23: 1st Annual Jeep Poker Run

Noon. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Open to all Jeeps or vehicles. $20 donation per driver, $15 donation per passenger. Trophies and cash prizes for winners. Registration at American Legion Post 123 on Aug. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 24: Church of the Holy Spirit Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-Noon. 10001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-723-1973.

Aug. 24: Super Bingo

5 p.m. Willards Lions Club, Main St., Willards. Pays $125 per game. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird games at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular bingo at 7 p.m. Food and desserts for sale. 410-430-1135.

Aug. 24-25: Art Expo

The Art X Artistic Expression Expo will be held Saturday, noon-8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Northside Park. Free concert Saturday at 8 p.m. featuring the band RIPE!

Aug. 31: Market Day, Yard Sale

The Selbyville Elks Market Day and Yard Sale will be held 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indoor and outdoor tables will be available for $10. Vendors welcome, call Lynne 302-853-5335. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches and bakery items will be available. 13324 Worcester Highway, Bishopville.

Aug. 31: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street holding from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 2: Annual Labor Day Picnic

Noon-3 p.m. White Horse Park, Ocean Pines. $25 per person. Chicken, baby back ribs, salads and beverages. Catering by EmIngs. Features music and a speaker. Sponsored by Worcester County Democratic Club. To RSVP, call 301-667-3099.

Sept. 3-5: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library. The course is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972. A certificate is awarded after successful completion of the course. $15 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email CGAUXOC-@Gmail.com

Sept. 3: Ravens Roost Meeting

At 6:30 p.m. Ravens Roost 58 will hold its monthly meeting. Looking for new members. Group of Baltimore Ravens fans who hold fundraisers and meet for games to raise money for local families in need. Meetings held the first Tuesday of each month at 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Sept. 4: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee. Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbcroos@gmail.com or 908-229-8799.

Sept. 7: Walk To End Epilepsy

8 a.m. Boardwalk at the Inlet, Ocean City. Free registration. Join the Epilepsy Foundation Maryland at this nationwide walk to end epilepsy, a fun, family-friendly walk that brings the community together to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. Features kids’ games, purple tent, scavenger hunt, entertainment. Money raised from the walk helps fund research and awareness, training programs and first aid, as well as improved access sto specialty and supportive care for the more than 60,000 people affected by epilepsy in Maryand. Create a team, sponsor an activity or be a volunteer. Epilepsy-.com/Maryland or mwontrop@efa.org.

Sept. 7: Corn Hole Tournament

Noon- 5 p.m. Berlin Lions Club, 9039 Worcester Hwy., Berlin. Teams of two will face off in a double elimination battle. Food and beverages for sale. $30 per team. Sponsored by Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce. Registration closes Sept. 5. Register online at oceanpineschamber.org.

Sept. 7: Walk for Recovery

1 p.m. Ocean City Boardwalk. Five-mile walk on the Boardwalk starting at the Inlet. Registration at 1 p.m. Walk begins at 2 p.m. First 50 registrants receive a free t-shirt. Participants are encouraged to wear purple. $20 do-nation requested. Proceeds benefit Worcester County individuals and families touched by the disease of addiction. Register online at www.atlanticclubocmd.org. For more information, call 410-213-1007.

Sept. 8: Sunday Worship Time

Sunday worship will return to 10 a.m. beginning Sunday, Sept. 8 at Bethany United Methodist Church on Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road. Children will leave worship to attend Sunday School following the children’s message.

410-641-2186.

Sept. 10: Ocean Pines Boat Club

The Ocean Pines Boat Club is sponsoring a luncheon and fun cruise aboard the Choptank River Queen from 12:15 to 2:30. Open to the public with lunch at Suicide Bridge in Hurlock. $43 per person, inclusive.

Doris Lloyd, 410-629-9349 for information and reservations. Deadline is Sept. 1.

Sept. 11: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee.

Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbcroos@gmail.com or 908-229-8799.

Sept. 13-14: Regional Performers

“An Evening of Regional Performers and Storytellers: Laugh, Love, Inspire” will benefit the American Cancer Society, Wicomico County, at Wor-Wic Community College’s Guerrieri Auditorium. Tickets $10 apiece at www.eventbrite.com (search for event name)

Sept. 14: Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner

4-8 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Local food prepared by Berlin chef Toby Gilbert with music by local musician Bryan Russo. Hosted by Socially Responsible Agricultural Project. Portion of proceeds will benefit Delmarva Farmer’s Union. Tickets available by phone at 717-826-7286 or at www.DelmarvaFarmToTable2019.com/Tickets.

Sept. 14: Relay For Life Fundraiser

The Snow Hill Fire Ladies Auxility and Relay For Life Team Bucket will hold a social cornhole tournament with men’s and women’s brackets at the fire department. Teams randomly chosen the day of the event with $10 per person charge for the fundraiser. Teams welcomed. Food available, beer for sale, raffles and 50/50 all day. Registration starts 10 a.m., play at 11 a.m. 410-632-2115 or 410-430-6179.

Sept 17: Financial Peace

Nine-week course being taught at Salem UM Church in Selbyville by Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. Classes held Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn to handle money the way your grandmother did. This class will help you learn to save, invest, and to live like no one else so you can live and give like no one else. There is a material cost. Child care will be provided. To register for the class go to www.daveramsey.com. Questions call Burt Murray, 302-228-2758.

Sept 18: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee. Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbcroos@gmail.com or 908-229-8799.

Sept. 20-22: Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

Friday, Sept. 20, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; ad Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wide selection of jewelry and jewelers on hand under one roof. Admission charge, 16-and-under free with an adult.

Sept. 20: Bowling League Returns

The Young at Heart Bowling League Ocean Pines-Ocean City returns on Fridays for 24 weeks ending March 20. Senior citizens only. Tom Southwell, 410-641-5456, for more information.

Sept. 25: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee. Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbcroos@gmail.com or 908-229-8799.

Sept. 25: Blues On The Bay

Join Coastal Hospice for an evening of jazz to benefit the Macky & Pam Stansell House. Reservations are $75 per person and include an open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music from Everett Spells.

Reservations can be made by visiting https://coastalhospice.org/event/blues-on-the-bay.