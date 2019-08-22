Ravens Roost 58 Donates Bookbags To Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services

Ravens Roost 58 recently donated 10 bookbags stuffed with needed school supplies to the Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) Back to School Supply Drive.  WYFCS requested purple school supplies to tie in with their Worcester Goes Purple campaign, which will bring awareness and education to the opioid epidemic and promote healthy life choices for Worcester County school children. WYFCS Executive Director Steven Taylor is pictured receiving the donation from Ravens Roost 58 Treasure Jeanette Deskiewicz.