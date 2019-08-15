BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases from universities announcing local student achievements.
- Some 64 Worcester County students recently graduated from Salisbury University. They were among the 1,691 students who received 1,442 bachelor’s degrees, 243 master’s degrees and six doctoral degrees during a ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.Berlin area residents include Cheryll Bissell, M.S.W.; Cora Cox, B.S., elementary education, magna cum laude; Britaney Dunkle, B.S., marketing; Drew Eckman, B.S., management; Cassidy Eichelberger, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Corey Gwin, B.A., environmental studies, magna cum laude; Evan Heim, B.S., marketing and management; Sadie Helvig, B.S., information systems, cum laude, University Honors; Brooke Keane, B.S., biology; Kellie Ketterman, B.S., marketing, B.A., communication arts; Liliia Khmarskaia, M.A.T.; Casey King, B.A., environmental studies; Conor May, B.S., exercise science, magna cum laude; Ashley Miller, B.S.N., University Honors; Victoria Miller, B.A.S.W., summa cum laude; Riley Phillips, B.A., history; Jessica Reeck, B.S., accounting; Sydney Sebold, B.A., communication arts; Myia Tariq, B.A., environmental studies; Barbara Taylor, B.S., biology, cum laude; Haley Trice, B.S.N.; Carly Wilkinson, B.A., French, cum laude; and Victoria Williams, B.A.S.W.
Bishopville area residents include James Dibuo, M.S.W.; Sara Nickoles, B.S., biology, cum laude, University Honors; Somer Schaeffer, B.S., biology; Madison Tinus, B.S., medical laboratory science.
Newark area residents include Tyann Johnson, M.S.W.; and Joanna Lewis, B.A., theatre.
Ocean City area residents include Hannah Adkins, B.S., biology, cum laude; Elizabeth Clapp, B.S., medical laboratory science; Skyler Coursey, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Nikole Fishel, M.A., conflict analysis and dispute resolution; Amanda Hurley, M.Ed., curriculum and instruction; Laura James, B.A., psychology; Leah Hames, M.Ed., educational leadership; Kayla Miller, M.B.A.; Erica Pierce, M.S.W.; Hannah Proctor, B.S.N., summa cum laude; Yesenia Vega, B.A., communication arts; Brittany Wenschhof, B.S., exercise science, cum laude; and Alvin Woodhouse, M.S.W.
Ocean Pines area residents include Yvonne Mills, B.S., early childhood education, magna cum laude; Amber Shaffer, M.S.W.; and Andrew Wineke, B.S., information systems.
Pocomoke City area residents include Lewis Alexander, B.S., computer science; Maya Batson, B.S., early childhood education, magna cum laude; Kathryn Baylis, M.A., conflict analysis and dispute resolution; Emily Clark, M.B.A.; Kyle Clark, M.B.A.; Amber Hall, B.S., early childhood education, cum laude; Rachel Hobbs, B.A.S.W.; Colby Payne, B.S., biology; Taylor Portier, B.S., physics; Sara Randall, B.A.S.W., summa cum laude; and Taylor Zimmerman, B.S., respiratory therapy.
Snow Hill area residents include Tekeisha Dennis, B.A.S.W; Hunter Deutsch, B.S., finance; Larry Gaigler, M.B.A.; Elton Gray, B.S., physical education; Sydney Hall, B.S., mathematics, summa cum laude; Connor McMichen, B.A., music, cum laude; Tyler McMichen, M.S.W.; and Taylor Thomas, B.S., exercise science.
Other area residents include Jennifer Holland, M.B.A., of Stockton.
- Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its spring 2019 Dean’s List. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits. The local students were Jamie Ditzel of Berlin and Danielle Gelinas of Berlin.
- Maddie Simons of Ocean City was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Simons is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
- Earning a degree from Western Governors University were Carolyn Miller Cragway of Berlin, who earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing, and Gabriel Leor of Ocean City, who has earned his Bachelor of Science, Marketing Management.
- Jenna Leitgeb of Berlin has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the Spring 2019 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.