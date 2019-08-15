Pictured, from left, are Fenwick Island Town Council members Mike Houser, Vicki Carmean, Gardner Bunting, Gene Langan, Bernie Merritt, Bill Weistling and Richard Mais. Submitted Photos

FENWICK ISLAND – Four elected leaders were sworn in to the Fenwick Island Town Council this week.

On Monday, Gene Langan, Rich-ard Mais, Bill Weistling and Mike Houser took their oaths of office in an organizational meeting of the town council.

The governing body then unanimously re-elected Langan to serve as president, Mais to serve as vice president, Councilman Gardner Bunting to serve as treasurer and Councilman Bernie Merritt to serve as secretary for the coming year.

“Thank you all and congratulations to everybody,” Langan said.

“This year, incumbents Langan, Mais, Councilman Roy Williams and Councilwoman Julie Lee and challen-gers Bill Weistling and Mike Houser vied for four open seats on the town council.

Weistling received 217 votes, Langan received 207 votes, Houser received 205 votes, Mais received 200 votes, Lee received 174 votes and Williams received 136 votes.

Both Langan and Mais will retain their seats on the council another two years. Langan will return for his sixth consecutive term and Mais will return for his third consecutive term.

Weistling, who served four terms on the council between 2006 and 2016, returns to a seat on the dais after a three-year hiatus. During that time, he has held an active role as chairman of the charter and ordinance committee and member of the town’s budget, dredging, finance, pedestrian safety and technology committees.

Houser, the only newcomer in this year’s election, has been a resident of Fenwick Island since 1978 and currently serves on the town’s charter and ordinance committee.