BERLIN – Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) immersion is how 75 Worcester County students from middle school to college spent part of the summer. During the seventh annual Worcester County Economic Development (WCED) STEM Summer Programs Recognition Ceremony on Friday, July 26, interns discussed how their experiences working with program sponsors shaped their educational and career goals.

“Listening to the students recall their intern experiences with local businesses and discovering for themselves that strong careers in the STEM field are here and growing is encouraging,” WCED Director Kathryn Gordon said. “Our students are finding out for themselves that satisfying STEM careers will be here waiting for them when they complete their education.”

Rahat Choudery, a rising junior at Washington College majoring in computer science, discussed her intern experience at NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

“Being able to witness all the different ways codes can be used and how impactful it truly is continues to remind me why I chose this career path,” Choudery said. “Worcester County Economic Development STEM Summer Program tru-ly made this summer a unique learning experience.”

Henry Taboh, a student headed to Georgia Institute of Technology to major in electrical engineering, recalled his experience interning at Hardwire LLC in Pocomoke City.

“Not only did I learn the inner working of a well-functioning business, I also learned different engineering principles and dynamics throughout my internship,” he said.

The STEM program – which includes a college internship program, a high school leadership development cohort, and a middle school summer camp – helps high-achieving Worcester students make contacts and build networks with potential employers at home.

“A goal of this program is to engage our students early and often. We accomplish this by providing tiered experiences for students from middle school to graduate,” STEM Program Manager Fawn Mete said. “This program is designed to complement the top notch academic STEM programs offered in Worcester County public school by providing on-the-job learning and real world experience.”

WCED will begin accepting applications this December for the 2020 STEM internship program. For more information, call Mete at 410-458-1325 or email fawn@sinepuxentgroup.com.