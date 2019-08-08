OCEAN CITY – Two nonprofits in Worcester County are teaming up to raise awareness and funds through a Walk for Recovery event.

In conjunction with National Recovery Month and the Worcester Goes Purple initiative, organizers with the Atlantic Club and the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction are joining together to host a Walk for Recovery event on the Boardwalk next month.

The five-mile walk will take place on the Boardwalk on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2-5 p.m. Laura Puckett, event co-chair, said proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships that support high school students affected by addiction and help get people into treatment.

“It’s going toward helping Worcester County families touched by the disease of addiction,” she said.

Puckett said the Atlantic Club has hosted a Walk for Recovery event for the past eight years. But in an effort to expand the organization’s reach, it partnered with the Worcester County Warriors.

“We weren’t really reaching people,” she said. “We had it every year, but we couldn’t find an avenue to reach others.”

To that end, Puckett said the Atlantic Club reached out to the Warriors, who welcomed the partnership.

“It’s just evolved, and it’s been wonderful,” she said. “It is bigger and better.”

Puckett said the walk will be one of many events throughout the month of September to promote conversations on addiction and highlight resources that are available to those in the community.

“We want to bring attention to substance abuse and celebrate recovery,” she said. “We want them to see what recovery looks like and how we support and give back to the community.”

Puckett added that many in the community are not even aware of the resources that are available. At the Atlantic Club, she said doors are open 24-hours to assist those seeking help for addiction. The organization also offers 12-step programs, sober events and resources.

“Some don’t even know what we do,” she said. “The two of us are bringing support to one another with the avenues we have. That’s what made the difference this year.”

Puckett said registration will begin at 1 p.m. and the walk will start at 2 p.m. on the Boardwalk at the Inlet. This year’s event will also feature vendors, “In Memory Of” chalkboards and other activities.

“We want to break the stigma,” she said, “and it all starts with the first step.”

Community members can support the cause through sponsorships – which range from $100 to $1,000 – or through individual and team participation.

The registration fee is $20 per individual and the first 50 to register will receive a free T-shirt.

Donations and registration may be made on the Atlantic Club’s website, www.atlanticclubocmd.org. Donations can also be sent to the Atlantic Club, Attn: Sue Rodden, at P.O. Box 563 Ocean City, MD 21843. Make checks payable to The Atlantic Club.

For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, or call Laura Puckett at 443-397-5618 or Heidi McNeeley at 302-381-0569. Any questions may also be directed to The Atlantic Club General Manager, Sue Rodden and 410-213-1007.

“Addiction is a real problem in our community, but I believe there is hope,” Puckett said. “That’s what we want to give.”