Co-owner Sarah Campbell is pictured inside her farm supply story on Broad Street in Berlin. Photo by Bethany Hooper

BERLIN – The owners of a new farm supply store are looking to bring quality products and community-centric activities to Berlin.

On April 1, Wayne and Sarah Campbell opened Campbell’s Farm Supply on Broad Street.

Earlier in the year, the couple leased the vacant building after the proprietors of Berlin Farm Supply decided to close their doors for good.

“My husband and I, since high school, have always wanted to have a store in this building,” Sarah said. “We would drive by and think ‘Man, it would be cool to someday have a store there,’ but we always thought it was a pipe dream. So when this building came up for lease, we immediately jumped on it to get in here.”

Since taking over the Broad Street building, the Campbells have quickly made their vision for the store a reality.

Sarah – who manages Campbell’s Farm Supply – said the store has also partnered with Southern States to become an official dealer.

“Everyone calls this building the old Southern States building,” she said. “So it is a Southern States dealer once again.”

Campbell’s Farm Supply features a wide range of products, including bird houses, McCutcheon’s preserves, produce, garden and home supplies, Imperial Whitetail products and Southern States animal feed, to name a few.

“You name an animal and we either have the feed for it or we can get it,” Sarah said.

In the near future, the owners also hope to expand the store’s inventory by offering hunting products and farm apparel, including Carhartt.

“We decided to keep the Southern States vibe,” she said, “with the exception that we are going to branch off and do a lot more hunting stuff.”

The store also hosts workshops and arts and crafts classes, which will soon be offered weekly. Recent workshops have taught participants how to make soap, floral wreaths, pallet planters and pallet benches.

“It’s something new that’s never been offered here before,” she said.

Sarah explained the idea of Campbell’s Farm Supply is to create a gathering place – something akin to the old general store – for locals and visitors.

“This has always been a store where you just come in, get your feed and leave …,” she said. “We want to do more. We want people to come here and hang out.”

She noted that picnic tables placed on the property are meant to encourage anyone to visit.

“I wouldn’t even care if people came in and got a soda or peaches and sat on the porch,” she said. “We even have picnic tables on the side of the porch hoping people will just come and hang out, even if they don’t buy anything.”

Every Thursday evening, Campbell’s Farm Supply hosts “Pickin’ on the Porch” events, where musicians and music lovers can play or listen to bluegrass, gospel or old-time country music.

The Campbells also have plans to host a hoedown with live music and barbecue in the fall and a “Christmas on the Farm” event in December.

“We will be selling Christmas trees, Santa will be here and we’ll be selling gift items and décor that are rural- or ag- related,” Sarah said. “Everything will be decorated.”

Sarah encouraged everyone to come out and support Campbell’s Farm Supply.

“I want this to be like a general store, like a place the community can come,” she said. “If they support us, they are supporting a local family.”

Campbell’s Farm Supply is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours are expected to change in September.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page, email campbellsfarmsupply@gmail.com or call 410-641-3600.