Summer of 1972

Volume XVIII

Edition No. 4

Issue Highlights

The Resorter cover girl this week was Beth Lauden of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Caliban Corporation announced the selling of High Point North on 112th Street and the beach with one- and two-bedroom units starting at $40,000.

BP was running a coupon for two free gallons of gas with each 10-gallon fill-up.

Pictured in the “Many Faces of Ocean City” photo were Mrs. Cecil Bunting at the Talbot E. Bunting Docks; Steve and Olivia Phillips at Phillips Crab House; Pattie Benjamin at Pattie’s Gifts; Jean Morris at Garland Lane Shoppe; Mary Riva and Larry Fussell at Baker Realty; Tuffy Bunting at Capt. William Bunting & Son; Ed Smith at Batson Richardson Real Estate; Buddy Damaiano at J&M Cafeteria; and Pam Steffens and Myrna McGrath at Finery Ltd.

Beer specials at the Montego Bay Market included a case of Munich Beer for $3.99 and a case of Colt 45 for $4.50.

The opening of the John Donaway Furniture store in north Ocean City was announced with an ad reading, “At last Ocean City has a fine furniture store, 130th Street.”

Luxurious one-bedoom condominiums starting at $19,750 were offered at the Orleans Court on 140th Street.