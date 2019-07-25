The overturned plane at the Ocean City Municipal Airport is pictured. Photo courtesy of MSP

WEST OCEAN CITY — The pilot of a single engine plane that skidded off the runway and flipped over last Friday was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the Maryland State Police, shortly after noon last Friday, a single-engine plane made an emergency landing at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, skidded off the end of the runway and overturned, injuring the pilot and lone occupant, a 69-year-old Virginia man. The pilot was taken by ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment of minor injuries.

Shortly after takeoff, the plane began experiencing engine trouble and the pilot called the airport and advised he would be making an emergency landing. The plane landed on the runway, but failed to stop and ran off the paved area before overturning.

The incident occurred just four days after the emergency landing of a small private plane in the ocean just off 21st Street.