Ocean Pines Swim Team members Kristen Graham, Davina Graybill, Wyatt Sperry and Allison Hunter graduated from Stephen Decatur High School this spring. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Swim Team paid a special tribute during the team’s last home meet of the summer season to four graduating seniors, Kristen Graham, Davina Graybill, Allison Hunter and Wyatt Sperry.

Graham graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in May and is finishing up her seventh year as a Hammerhead. She has qualified for the Delmarva Swim Association (DSA) Championship meets for the past six summers. She is a year-round swimmer and has qualified for the Maryland LSC Senior State Championships in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. She will attend Salisbury University in the fall where she plans to continue her swim career as a Sea Gull and major in physical education with a minor in athletic coaching.

Graybill has been a part of the Hammerheads for the past five summers and a member of the Stephen Decatur High School team for four years. Graybill received the Most Improved Swimmer Award her sophomore year on the team and qualified to attend the High School State Championship meet her senior year. She plans on majoring in art education at Towson University where she will continue swimming as a member of the club team.

Hunter, also a recent Stephen Decatur graduate, has been swimming with the team for the past 11 years. As a member of the Stephen Decatur Swim Team for four years, she placed in both regional and state meets and holds the Bayside League record in the 500-yard freestyle. She will attend Salisbury University in the fall as a member of the swim team. She plans to major in Biology with a pre-dental track.

Sperry graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. He has been a member of the team for nine years as well as a member of the Stephen Decatur High School varsity swim team. During the high school season, he qualified to swim at the Maryland State meet in the 500-yard freestyle both his junior and senior years. In the fall he will attend UMBC as a member of the honors program and will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

The Hammerheads wrapped up their DSA season by defeating Sussex Community Swim Team on Thursday, July 18, making 2019 their third year undefeated in dual meets. The Hammerheads will take 77 swimmers to compete in the DSA Championship Meet held at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, Del. on Saturday, July 27.