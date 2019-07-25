OCEAN CITY — Back by popular demand, The TEN Tenors are returning to Ocean City for one night only, Nov. 29 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. To add to the excitement everyone who purchases a ticket for the show will also receive a ticket to the Holiday Shoppers Fair, which will be held that weekend.

With a generous mix of festive favorites and modern holiday hits, The TEN Tenors Home for the Holidays, will walk you through a musical winter wonderland that truly captures the essence of the holidays for the whole family, as well as many of the rock and classical songs that have made this group famous worldwide. Celebrated for their colorful repertoire, breathtaking arrangements and powerful live performances, The TEN Tenors respectfully tip their hats not only to the great classical composers, but to contemporary music’s most popular artists.

In addition, also booked has been Grammy Award winning The Oak Ridge Boys with their Shine the Light Christmas Show on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.

A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—including religious, romantic and fun holiday tunes—makes up the set list, which includes songs from the Oaks’ seven bestselling Christmas CDs. Known for their iconic and multi-platinum selling hit “Elvira,” along with other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” and “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career, winning five GRAMMY® Awards, and multiple CMA, ACM and Dove Awards for their cross-over brand of pop, country and gospel music that spans multiple generations.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased from the OC Box Office, calling Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT or online at www.DelmarvaConcerts.com.

To add to the excitement from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31 see how Ocean City sparkles with the Winterfest of Lights. More than one million holiday lights and hundreds of animated light displays are positioned throughout Northside Park. Relax and sip hot chocolate in the heated Winterfest Village Pavilion, take a photo with Santa and board the Winterfest Express to tour fairy tale themed exhibits. The one-mile journey takes you through 58 acres of lights and features a 50-foot Christmas tree. For more information on the Winterfest of Lights visit www.ococean.com.