OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly choking her fiancé and a young child during a domestic incident.

Around 3 a.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers dispatched to a motel for a reported assault. OCPD officers met with a female victim who told police her fiancé, McKayla Myers, 24, of West Decatur, Pa., had assaulted her and her three-year-old son.

The victim told police Myers on the day prior had spanked her son and had pinched his face for not listening. The victim told police later that same day, Myers told her she wanted to go to a bar, but the victim did not and Myers went by herself.

Myers returned around 2:20 a.m. and a verbal argument ensued with the victim because Myers had reportedly texted another girl. The victim told police Myers choked her against the wall before pushing her face down on a bed and repeatedly punched her in the head with a closed fist. Myers then allegedly choked the victim again to the point she could not breathe.

According to police reports, the victim broke free from Myers and grabbed her three-year-old son and ran down the sidewalk. The victim told police Myers chased after her and her son. The victim put her son down and told him to run away, but the child did not understand.

According to police reports, Myers ran past the victim and grabbed the child in a choke hold around his neck. The victim told police Myers ran about 70 feet to her car while holding the child with his feet dangling. The victim told police when she got to Myers, the child’s face was red and purple and he could not breathe. According to police reports, Myers allegedly told the victim, “I’ll break his [expletive deleted] neck.”

The victim was able to rip the child from Myers’ grasp and ran screaming for help back to the motel. The night guard at the hotel helped the victim and her child into the lobby and locked the door.

According to police, the victim had red marks around her neck and the child had bruises on his back side and bruises and abrasions around his neck, chest and shoulders. Myers was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, child abuse and reckless endangerment.