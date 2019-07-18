OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s festival focusing on artistic expression, ArtX, brings additional opportunities for creative experiences to the beach.

On Aug. 24-25, the outdoor event takes over Northside Park and its vast 58 acres. Surrounding the scenic lagoon, ArtX offers an endless list of opportunities to create, purchase and enjoy different genres of art – from simple and fun to professional and inspiring.

“The Town of Ocean City Special Events Department in partnership with the Art League of Ocean City produce ArtX as a primarily free event to inspire creativity, nurture artistic drive and promote art and culture in a variety of mediums,” said Special Events Director Frank Miller. “ArtX will include artisan work for sale covering classic and unique categories such as music, cinematography and photography, sculpting, painting, ceramics, drawing, glass, and much more.”

Films from the Art League’s popular March film festival will be scheduled for showings over the two-day event, creating a welcomed break from the August sun. Since interaction is key to this expressive event, guests of any age will find hands-on activities to make their mark, including frisbee illustration, Zentangle, beading, and speed painting. In addition, more serious art workshops are also available on-site through the Art League of Ocean City, offering the opportunity for participants to try their creative hand under the dedicated direction of a professional artist. Workshops are available for advanced registration through the Art League’s website and include a small fee to participate.

“Northside Park presents the perfect bayside environment for this progressive art and music festival,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Visitors can stroll throughout the park, shop, take in sculpture installations, enjoy food, beverages and live performances. It’s a fun event for family members of all ages and interest.”

On Saturday evening, Aug. 25, ArtX hosts a night of great original music with RIPE and special local guests the Swell Fellas. Born all over but formed in Boston, the seven soulmates of RIPE create an unstoppable high-energy groove guaranteed to get you dancing. The outdoor concert begins at 8 p.m. and is free.

ArtX hours are Saturday, Aug. 24, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug, 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A concierge service will be available for purchases and temporary storage of personal items such as bag chairs. The event offers food and beverage selections near the live stage including craft beer and wine. It’s an opportunity for a gathering of friends and families alike to discover the artist within and create great Ocean City memories. ArtX is a pet-friendly event.