OCEAN CITY — A Georgia man was arrested on first-degree assault and burglary charges last week after allegedly threatening to kill another man who wanted him to leave his downtown residence.

Around 3:45 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a convenience store on North Division Street for a reported assault. The officer met with a male victim who reported he was assaulted by John Vaughn, 26, of Atlanta, Ga., at his residence nearby.

The victim told police he got in an argument with Vaughn because he did not want Vaughn at his residence. The victim said Vaughn then punched him in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. The victim told police Vaughn then got on top of him and choked him and told the victim he was going to kill him, according to police reports.

The victim told police Vaughn also threatened to stab him with a knife he was carrying in his pocket. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from the mouth and elbow and was complaining of a sharp pain on the left side of his rib cage. The victim was also grasping at his neck, complaining of neck pain and struggling to breathe.

The victim told police he eventually got away from Vaughn and ran to the nearby beach patrol headquarters for help. When he found nobody at beach patrol headquarters, the victim ran to the convenience store. When the victim ran into the store, Vaughn reportedly went back to the victim’s residence and locked himself in.

Officers responded to the residence and observed Vaughn standing in the doorway. When they approached the residence, however, Vaughn slammed the door shut and locked it. When police told Vaughn to come outside and talk to them, he refused telling the officers they needed a warrant.

With OCPD officers on hand, the victim was brought over and attempted to unlock the door with his key. However, each time he unlocked it, Vaughn immediately locked it.

The victim’s roommate eventually woke up from the commotion and opened the front door. Vaughn was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with first- and second-degree assault and burglary.