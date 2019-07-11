OCEAN CITY — The newest member of the Town of Ocean City, Jake Doub, has joined the town as the chief building official.

With over 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, both in the field and in the office, Doub’s passion for building science has led him to becoming ICC certified as a Building Official, Master Code Professional, Coastal Construction Inspector, and as an ASFPM Floodplain Manager.

Over his career, Doub obtained a total of 39 International Code Council certifications and has worked in both the private and public sector, giving him the ability to understand what it is like to be a client and customer. In addition, he fully understands the responsibilities that come with the enforcement aspect of building codes.

Doub’s career highlights include numerous opportunities to be involved with projects that vary from hospital facilities, metal extrusion factory, nuclear power generation facility, airports, petroleum transportation depot, and many other developments in-between.

“The first time I experienced the ocean was over 10 years ago, when I stayed oceanfront for a week vacation,” Doub said. “I fell in love with the Town of Ocean City and the ocean itself. After multiple return trips to Ocean City, I am excited to finally call this community my home.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Doub is currently working on his BS in civil engineering, with a focus on structural engineering and the goal of becoming a licensed structural engineer. When he is not working, you can find him in a beach chair relaxing at the ocean, reading an engineering book or maybe trying to cook something on the grill.

“We are excited to welcome Jake as the new chief building official for the town,” said Planning and Community Development Director Bill Neville. “He brings a diverse background of knowledge and experience and will be a great asset in the future development of our resort community.”