ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your Aries leadership qualities can help bring order out of all that confusion, whether it’s on the job or in the home. But be careful to guide, not goad, others into following you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Applying a more personal view to a job-linked issue could help provide better insight into those persistent problems. Use your keen Taurean logic to cut through the double-talk.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Taking some time off could be the best way to get through that seemingly endless round of demands. You’ll return refreshed and ready to tackle things from a new perspective.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Restoring a sagging professional relationship takes a lot of effort. By all means, state your position. But also make sure you pay close attention to the other person’s point of view.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A hot prospect intrigues the Big Cat, who is always on the prowl for a promising investment. But be careful that this “promise” has a chance of being kept. Check it out more carefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A friend could use some of your compassion and concern. If he or she doesn’t ask for help, be sure you step up and make the first move. Also, check out a new career possibility.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might have difficulty getting your opinions heard because of all the noise being made by the other side. But hang in there. Others should line up with you once they learn the facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Offering to help a colleague is commendable. But before you commit your time and effort, check to see if that person’s situation is all that he or she has led you to believe it is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You soon should be seeing positive results from your recent efforts on behalf of a family member. On another matter, check that you have all the facts regarding a job assignment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your aspects favor closer family relationships this week. Take time for visits, whether in person, by phone, by mail or in cyberspace. Let them know how important they are to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A missed opportunity isn’t always a negative. Maybe your instincts are telling you not to rush into something you “thought” was worthwhile. Make time for family this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your sense of humor helps you get through a tricky situation. But some stick-in-the-muds might not be so willing to make the changes that you and others agree are necessary.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for making everyone you know — or even just met — feel important and welcome in your life.

