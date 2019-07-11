Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan presented the Karaman family and the Golden Plate Restaurant on the Boardwalk a citation last month for nearly 50 years of serving locals and visitors. Submitted Photo

Glass Studio Relocating

BERLIN – Berlin has been selected as the new home of acclaimed glass artist Michele Krempa and her company, Seachelle Designs®, LLC. Her glass Studio will leave Salisbury after many years.

The company has roughly 200 retail jewelry stores, boutiques and gift shops across the country and in the Caribbean, carrying her multi themed glass jewelry lines. In the new Berlin location, Krempa and her personally trained glass artisans will cater to the local community and the thousands of visitors to Berlin, with the opening of Beach Memories®. The shop, opening in August, will be a mix of a working glass art studio and a retail shop at 106 N. Main St (formerly Culver’s Antiques). The new locale will display Seachelle Designs® many jewelry lines and allow visitors to observe the glass bead making process first hand. In the near future Beach Memories®, will offer to the public, “Make and Take” jewelry classes.

Krempa has been at the craft of making Murano glass beads for 20 years, has won numerous art awards and to date tens of thousands of customers own the coveted hand-crafted jewelry she designs. The popular Beach Memories® Collection, features sand from one’s favorite beach. Seachelle Design’s® Patent Pending Design, encases beach sand in the beads.

At the shop visitors can observe the artists creating glass beads, transforming them into jewelry. Shoppers will be able to browse the end result during their visit.

Branch Vice President Named

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has announced Greg Goldman has been named the new branch vice president of the company’s Bethany Beach office, where he will lead approximately 40 affiliated agents. Goldman brings 15 years of experience in real estate.

“Greg is a true leader with real estate development and sales experience necessary to take the Bethany Beach office to the next level,” said Shawn Guzzo, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region. “His enthusiasm for helping customers and clients will translate well as a manager. We wish Greg the best of luck in this new endeavor.”

In 2013, Goldman affiliated with the Bethany Beach office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage because of the company’s strong support to agents, buyers and sellers. Previously, he worked for U.S. senators, large development corporations and real estate companies. When Goldman worked with Toll Brothers Inc., he managed sales and construction teams on multiple projects, focusing on land acquisition and development. With NVR, Inc., Goldman was responsible for the day-to-day sales, including qualifying prospects, selling and demonstrating model homes and communities, presenting purchase agreements and managing the communication between buyers and project teams.

“I’m truly excited and looking forward to my role as branch manager for such an incredibly dynamic and talented group of affiliated agents,” said Goldman. “My experience in real estate sales, development and business planning will be very helpful in supporting the Bethany Beach office.”