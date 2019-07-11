Creative Solution Could Expand Ocean City’s Dog Park OCEAN CITY – With creative planning and financing, Ocean City’s diminutive dog park at 94th Street could triple in size with little out-of-pocket expense.Over the last year or so, the town has been exploring ways to expand the narrow dog park on 94th Street. The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department last year submitted a… Read more »

Officials Review Preliminary Downtown Park Redevelopment Plan OCEAN CITY — A conceptual plan for improvements to a large section of the downtown recreation complex were reviewed this week, but there is no rush to move forward with it until plans are finalized.During Tuesday’s Recreation and Parks Committee meeting, Recreation and Parks Director Susan Petito presented a conceptual plan for the west side… Read more »

Suspected Drunk Driver Destroys Portion Of Median Fence OCEAN CITY — It took over a year, but as predicted, a suspected drunk-driver crashed into the median near the convention center last weekend and took out a large section of the fence.In May 2018, the State Highway Administration (SHA) completed a much-debated project to install a decorative dune-style fence down the center median of… Read more »