SALISBURY — Worcester Preparatory School students Morgan Schoch, grade 8, and Riley Schoch, grade 9, recently performed classical Russian piano pieces for the 13th Annual Celebration of Great Composers: From Russia with Music, Beautiful Stories and Heritage of Russian Composers in Holloway Hall at Salisbury University.

Morgan Schoch performed music composed by Russian composer Samuel Maykapar (1867-1938) and Riley Schoch played composer Dmitri Kabalevsky’s (1904-1987) Toccatina op.27, no 12.

This concert series was founded in 2006 as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of Mozart’s birth and has continued since with a different theme each year. The annual piano concert series is open to the public and is a fundraiser for the Salisbury University Performing Arts Fund.

In addition to providing an opportunity to bring young pianists to SU’s Concert Hall, the concert brought special guest and performer Russian composer Kat Souponetsky. Composer and pianist Kat Souponetsky is a graduate of The Juilliard School, Curtis Institute of Music, and Manhattan School of Music. Her works have been performed and broadcasted across the globe, including the United States, Europe, Russia, and Australia. Souponetsky shared several of her compositions with the packed auditorium.

Both Morgan and Riley Schoch study and are accredited through the Royal Conservatory of Music Program and are longtime students of Luba Paskova, adjunct professor at Salisbury University and owner of a Salisbury piano studio.