Summer of 1965

Volume IX

Edition 6

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Terri Steele, who was also featured in Hess Apparel’s full-page ad.

New at Frontier Town this year was a prairie dog colony, a wooded picnic area and U-Driv-Em goat carts.

In the column, “Then I Wrote,” the Editor wrote, “One of the liveliest and happiest places in Ocean City is strangely enough the waiting room of Doc Townsend’s office. Here one listens to grandmothers talk of their children, farmers talk of their crops, hunters talk of the coming duck season and businessmen talk of the past summer’s crowds.”

New this year at the Majestic Hotel on 7th Street and the Boardwalk was a guest swimming pool, according to manager W.C. Savage.

In his City Hall report, Councilman C.H. Shuey wrote, “I have talked with dozens of business people from apartment house owners to restaurant operators. Without exception they are doing better this year than ever before — even in the fact of all the new construction — and hence increased competition — this year. I noticed many Quebec cars, Ohio cars, New Jersey cars, even Montana, Texas, and Wisconsin license plates are not uncommon.”