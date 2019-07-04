OCEAN CITY- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District next weekend will host the Maryland State Surfing Championships, the third contest in a summer-long contest series, on the beach at 35th Street.

The Delmarva ESA holds six amateur surfing competitions throughout the summer at different locations around the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions compete for points all summer in order to ultimately qualify for the East Coast Championships later this year. The Maryland State Championships will be held at 35th Street on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.