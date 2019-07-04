State Surfing Championships Next Week

by

OCEAN CITY- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District next weekend will host the Maryland State Surfing Championships, the third contest in a summer-long contest series, on the beach at 35th Street.

The Delmarva ESA holds six amateur surfing competitions throughout the summer at different locations around the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions compete for points all summer in order to ultimately qualify for the East Coast Championships later this year. The Maryland State Championships will be held at 35th Street on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.