Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month:

Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible

Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday:

Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m.,

Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday:

Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth

And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29:

Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

8 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

July 5: Knights of Columbus Bingo

5 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Over $1,000 a night and chance to win the $1,000 big-jackpot game each week. For more information, call 410-524-7994.

July 6: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 35+ vendors. Breakfast and baked items. Bethany Church, 410-207-7039 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

July 6: BBQ Fundraiser

10 a.m. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. $9. Includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans and roll.

July 9, 10, 11: Maryland Basic

Boating Safety Course

6-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin. $15 for all three classes. Complete course to earn Maryland Safe Boating Certificate. Class includes piloting in local waters, knot-tying and marine maintenance. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. For more information and to register, contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or CGAUXOC@gmail.com.

July 10, 17, 24, 31: Diabetes

Self-Management Education

3:30-5:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, 9707 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Series will address blood glucose monitoring, nutrition and exercise. Advance registration and referral from primary care provider required. Diabetes Self-Management is a Medicare benefit and the cost of the classes is covered by most insurances. For information and to register, call 410-208-9761.

July 11: Ocean Pines Garden Club Meeting

10 a.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Speaker Kate Patton from Lower Shore Land Trust will lecture on pollinators. Talk will discuss the honeybee decline and what plants attract bees. New members welcome.

July 12: Maryland Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 Main St., Berlin. $8 Maryland crab cake sandwich, $12 Maryland crab cake sandwich platter with green beans, baked potato, cole slaw and $20 two Maryland crab cake sandwich platter with sides. Bake sale table and carry-out available.

July 13: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Branch, Worcester County Library. Champion bass fisherman Jim Short will speak on effect of tides and currents on fresh and saltwater fish. Updates on local fishing issues.

July 13: Delmarva Chorus Coffee,

Tea and Aloha Harmony Fundraiser

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. $10 donation for coffee, tea and baked goods. 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. Candy, 410-641-5888. Ginny, 410-2028-6557.

July 13: MAC Inc. Fun Day at Jolly Roger

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jolly Roger Amusement Park, 2901 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. $25 per ticket. Advance sale only. Includes Splash Mountain Water Park (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), amusement park rides (2-6 p.m.) and miniature golf (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Excludes Speed World and Zip Line. Water basketball and volleyball for adults. Free admittance to water park for children under two. For information and tickets, call 410-742-0505.

July 13: Kiwanis Annual

Summer Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12, free for children under 5. Pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, coffee, tea, and more. Carryout available. Proceeds to Youth of our Community. www.kiwanisofopoc.org.

July 14: Concert on the Lawn

6-7 p.m. Taylor House Museum, Berlin. Evening concert featuring The High & Wides.

July 14: Gospel Dinner Cabaret

4 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd. Berlin. Praise music featuring Alfreda Dennis Bowyer. Accompaniment by pianist Ida Cox. $25 per ticket. Dinner included. For tickets, call 410-641-0638.

July 18: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Business meeting at 10 a.m. July project will be beaded pendants. $6 small pendant, $10 large pendant and additional $2 for chain. Call to

reserve your project. Project leader Sharon Cooper, 410-208-2729.

July 20: 18th Annual Santa Sprint 5K

7:30 a.m. North Beach Restaurant, 125 McKinley St., Dewey Beach. $25 for advance registration, $30 after July 18. Event-day registration at 6:30 a.m. $5 tickets for non-participants to post-race party. Dewey Claus Crawl following the race. Register for Crawl at deweyclauscrawl.com. Register for race at https://raceroster.com/events-/2019/21131/18th-santa-sprint-5k-at-north-beach.