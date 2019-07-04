BERLIN – Now entering its fourth season of bringing top-notch classical music to Eastern Shore audiences, Chamber Music by the Sea announced its 2019 festival of concerts and community events this week.

This year’s expanded roster of activities will run from Aug. 11-17 and includes three public concerts, two intimate salon concerts in magnificent private homes, a free family mini-concert suitable for children of all ages, a masterclass for young string students and various pop-up appearances around the area.

Internationally acclaimed instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber musicians will join forces to present programs influenced by the French Belle Époque, including rarely heard masterpieces by Gabriel Fauré and Ernest Chausson. Festival favorite violinists Elena Urioste and Melissa White and pianist Tom Poster will be joined by violist Caitlin Lynch, cellist Nathan Chan, soprano Kiera Duffy and tenor Karim Sulayman. This extraordinary group of young artists includes Grammy Award winners, a BBC Young Musician of the Year and BBC Next Generation Artists.

Generously sponsored by the Worcester County Education Foundation, Chamber Music by the Sea is proud to support year-round arts initiatives in Worcester County public schools through its festival ticket sales. The goal of Artistic Director Elena Urioste is to enrich and inspire local communities by bringing the universal language of classical music to as diverse an audience as possible.

2019 festival schedule includes Aug. 11, 3 p.m., concert at Temple Bat Yam in Berlin; Aug. 13, 7 p.m., house concert, Snow Hill; Aug. 14, 7 p.m., concert at All Hallows Episcopal Church, Snow Hill; Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m., family concert at Berlin Public Library; Aug. 15, 1 p.m., masterclass at Berlin Public Library; Aug. 16, 7 p.m., concert at Buckingham Presbyterian Church, Berlin; and Aug. 17, 7 p.m., house concert, Berlin.

Additional details, including ticket and artist information, can be found at www.chambermusicbythesea or www.wced.foundation.