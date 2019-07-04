Lioness Club Of Berlin Installs 2019-2020 Officers

The Lioness Club of Berlin recently held its installation of 2019-2020 officers at Ocean 13 in Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are President Jackie Flora, Vice President Donna   Cericola, Secretary Diane Frombach, Treasurer Suzanne Parks and Board members Elaine Anderson, Betty Sgro, Ann Gillespie and Bobbie Drexek. Submitted Photos