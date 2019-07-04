Members Of The Democratic Central Committee Worcester County Attend Democratic Municipal Officials Summer Reception

Members of the Democratic Central Committee Worcester County attended the Democratic Municipal Officials Summer Reception as guests of Pocomoke City Councilman Todd J. Nock. Pictured, front from left, are  Joan Roache, Dr. Roxie Dennis Acholonu, Jackie Ward, Vicky Wallace and Laurie Brittingham; and, back, Judy Davis, Tom Wallace and Cyril Acholonu, Nock, Vincent Leef and Patti Locklett.