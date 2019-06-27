OCEAN CITY — Two weeks after being identified as the suspect in a double-stabbing on the Boardwalk, a Pennsylvania man this week waived extradition and is heading back to Worcester County to face first- and second-degree assault charges.

On Monday, June 10, with the help of the city-wide surveillance system and an alert resort hotel employee, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) identified Harold Rafael Nunez-Dominguez, 19, of Harrisburg, Pa., as the suspect in a double-stabbing incident on the Boardwalk the night before. In the two weeks since, Nunez-Dominguez has been in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting an extradition hearing that would send him back to Worcester County to face trial.

On Monday, Nunez-Dominguez waived extradition and will now be transferred back to Worcester County to face trial for his role in the June 9 incident on the Boardwalk. According to Worcester County State’s Attorney Kristin Heiser, when Nunez-Dominguez is returned to Worcester, he will face first- and second-degree assault charges.

Around 1:25 a.m. on June 9, OCPD officers responded to a fight involving multiple people on the Boardwalk at Caroline Street. During the altercation, two individuals were stabbed. One victim, a 15-year-old juvenile, was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, while a second victim was flown to Shock Trauma. Both victims sustained serious injuries, but both were listed in stable condition the day after the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, identified as a light-skinned African-American male, stabbed the two victims. Throughout the day on Sunday and into the following Monday, the OCPD posted surveillance still pictures of the suspect through various social media platforms, but finding the suspect remained a long shot.

However, detectives got a break on June 10 when a resort hotel desk clerk saw the surveillance pictures of the suspect and remembered him checking into the lodging establishment. Working with OCPD detectives, the hotel employee was instrumental in identifying the suspect as Nunez-Dominguez.

By June 10, Nunez-Dominguez had been located in Harrisburg and was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the City Watch surveillance photographs, detectives received multiple tips from citizens including the vigilant hotel employee credited with helping identifying Nunez-Dominguez as the suspect.