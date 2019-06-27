FENWICK ISLAND – Six candidates are seeking four seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council this year.

Last Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Town Council held a special meeting to accept the names of six candidates who will vie for four council seats currently held by Gene Langan, Richard Mais, Julie Lee and Roy Williams.

The candidates – Langan, Mais, Lee, Williams, Bill Weistling and Mitchell Houser – were certified by the town’s board of elections preceding this week’s council meeting.

“They have been checked that they qualify and can run for office,” Inspector Audrey Serio said.

Houser, the only newcomer in this year’s election, has been a resident of Fenwick Island since 1978 and currently serves on the town’s charter and ordinance committee.

Weistling, who served four terms on the council between 2006 and 2016, is seeking a seat on the dais after a three-year hiatus. During that time, he has had an active role as chairman of the charter and ordinance committee and member of the town’s budget, dredging, finance, pedestrian safety and technology committees.

This will be Langan’s sixth time running for the town council. He has served five consecutive terms since 2009. Both Mais and Lee have served for two consecutive terms since 2015, and Williams has served for three consecutive terms since 2013.

The annual town election is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3. Absentee balloting is available by filing an Affidavit for Absentee Ballot with the town approximately 30 days prior to the election.

The four elected candidates will hold positions on the council for two years.