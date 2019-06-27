Democratic Women’s Club Celebrate Summer With A Luncheon And Fashion Show

The Democratic Women’s Club (DWC) celebrated summer at the Dunes Manor Hotel with a luncheon and fashion show, featuring fashions from CrazyLadyz.  The DWC will resume regular meetings on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Submitted Photos