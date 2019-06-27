ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Get your facts together and become familiar with them before you have to face up to that interview. The better prepared you are, the easier it will be to make that important impression.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): New information might warrant changing your mind about a recently made decision. Never mind the temporary confusion it might cause. Acting on the truth is always preferable.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Creating a loving atmosphere for those you care for could pay off in many ways. Expect to hear some unexpected but very welcome news that can make a big difference in your life.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Stepping away from an old and seemingly insoluble problem might be helpful. Use the time to take a new look at the situation and perhaps work out a new method of dealing with it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’re still in a favorable goal-setting mode. However, you might need to be a little more realistic about some of your aims. Best to reach for what is currently doable. The rest will follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A setback is never easy to deal with. But it could be a boon in disguise. Recheck your proposal and strengthen the weak spots. Seek advice from someone who has “been there and done that.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Coming up with a new way of handling a tedious job-regulated chore could lead to more than just a congratulatory memo once the word reaches the “right people.” Good luck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): What you might call determination, someone else might regard as stubbornness. Look for ways to reach a compromise that won’t require a major shift of views on your part.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You’re still in a vulnerable mode vis-a-vis “offers” that sound too good to be true. So continue to be skeptical about anything that can’t be backed up with provable facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Thrift is still dominant this week. What you don’t spend on what you don’t need will be available for you to draw on should a possible (albeit temporary) money crunch hit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Staying close to home early in the week allows for some introspection about your social life. Sort out your feelings before rejoining your fun-time fellows on the weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It can be a bit daunting as well as exciting to find yourself finally taking action on a long-delayed move for a change. It helps to stay with it when others rally to support you.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your love of home and family provide you with the emotional support you need to find success in the outside world.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.