Delmarva Chorus Members Participates In Memorial Day Ceremony At Worcester County Veteran Memorial

Delmarva Chorus members, pictured, under the direction of Carol Ludwig, participated in the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Worcester County Veteran Memorial at Ocean Pines. They are now planning their annual fundraiser, Coffee Tea and Aloha Harmony on July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center.