The Sibony family celebrated the opening of the new Taphouse Tavern on 127th Street last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony coordinated by the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. Pictured, above from left, are Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, owner Zev Sibony and Chamber Executive Director Melanie Pursel. Photo by Terri French

x

x

Coastal Grants Awarded

BERLIN — The Coastal Association of REALTORS® has announced it has awarded $7,000 in grants to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation.

The following organizations received grants in the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation’s first round of funding: Atlantic General Hospital Foundation – Campaign for the Future, Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County, Hope 4 Recovery; Life Crisis Center; Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, The Cricket Center and Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services.

The Coastal REALTORS® Foundation is a charitable fund held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The association raises money for the fund through an annual charity golf tournament as well as other efforts throughout the year. The fund is accessible to members of Coastal through an application process administered by the association and reviewed by a committee of members. Grant recipients must be 501(c)3 organizations and must be located in Somerset, Wicomico, or Worcester counties.

“We started this fund last year as a way to support the charitable causes that are important to our members,” said President Bernie Flax. “Coastal strives to support its members in every capacity, and now that includes assisting in their charitable activities and volunteer work. The members tell the association which local organizations they are supporting, and we help boost their efforts with this fund.”

Applications are accepted quarterly, and the next deadline is Aug. 15.

x

Company Changes Announced

LEWES, Del. — Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry has announced changes to one of its most-trusted company partners – Marvin Windows and Doors.

Known for a spirit of innovation and commitment to people, Marvin Windows and Doors is evolving to design and build better ways of living. New changes that reflect this evolution include combining the brand with Integrity Windows and Doors to be known simply as Marvin moving forward. Additionally, Marvin has reorganized its product portfolio and developed several internal initiatives to support continued product introductions that are truly customer-centric.

“As people’s expectations of home change, we must also grow and evolve to bring beauty into the everyday while striving to simplify and enhance people’s lives,” said Paul Marvin, CEO of Marvin. “The changes we’re sharing today are exciting, including a new brand identity, but they’re a remodel. The foundation of our company – the people, exceptional quality and beautiful design of our products – all remain intact and stronger than ever.”

As a proud dealer of Marvin since 1991, Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry is looking forward to incorporating the new changes from the company over the next 3 months.

“Atlantic Millwork & Cabinetry deeply values our partnership with Marvin and the opportunities the company brings our employees and customers,” said Vincent T. McDowell, director of sales marketing “We are excited to implement these changes into our dealership to better serve our customers and help bring people’s visions to life.”

x

Exclusive Service Offered

BERLIN — Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), a bloodless, non-invasive surgery involving the use of extremely focused beams of high doses of radiation to destroy cancer abnormalities within the brain, is once again being offered exclusively on the Eastern Shore of Maryland at Peninsula Regional Health System’s Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute Ocean Pines.

SRS was first performed on Delmarva at the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in 2002, but suspended nearly a half-decade ago when the manufacturer of the device discontinued production of components. Now, thanks to the addition of the PerfectPitch Six Degrees of Freedom Couch, which aids in radiation treatment, SRS is being offered again at PRMC’s Ocean Pines Health Pavilion.

“Stereotactic Radiosurgery uses linear accelerator driven radiation beams that are directed by neurosurgical stereotactic guidance technology, providing a very tightly conformed high dose single treatment that is administered with near perfect location control to obliterate the cancer and have much less impact on surrounding brain tissue” said, John Mansueti, MD, medical director of Radiation Oncology.

Stereotactic Radiosurgery is a procedure used to treat brain abnormalities including those that may be inaccessible or unsuitable for conventional neurosurgical or radiation therapy techniques. Patients who are candidates for SRS will first have a CT scan and an MRI performed to allow physicians to determine the exact location of the abnormality within their brain.

“The fact that this procedure is performed outpatient in our cancer institute is a terrific benefit,” said Mansueti. “Most importantly, it provides us a treatment option for those people who otherwise didn’t have that choice locally for a number of years.”