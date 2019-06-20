SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To The Food Bank Of Delaware

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware. Pictured, from left, are Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts; Chef Tim Hunter, chef instructor at the Food Bank of Delaware; and Ruthann Messick, the workforce training manager for the Food Bank of Delaware’s Milford branch.