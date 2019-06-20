Grace Center For Maternal And Women’s Health Named 2019 Recipient Of The Faith Filled Women’s Conference Centerpiece Contest

by
Grace Center For Maternal And Women’s Health Named 2019 Recipient Of The Faith Filled Women’s Conference Centerpiece Contest

The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin is the 2019 recipient of the Faith Filled Women’s Conference Centerpiece Contest. At the annual spring conference, designers entered a hand-crafted centerpiece based on the theme “Grow Hope.” Gail Lawn designed the award-winning centerpiece and chose the Grace Center as her charity. Entry fees and conference attendee donations totaled $1,516. Pictured are Sam Layfield, Jackie Failla, Dori Magee, Susan Webster, Bobbi Hauck, Irene Ruscign and Gail Lawn.